Cristiano Ronaldo showed off a new hairstyle as he scored, but Juventus were beaten by AC Milan.

Ronaldo had been rocking a top knot since December though the ponytail had gone for the trip to Milan.

The Portuguese star had netted Juventus’s second to put the visitors 2-0 up but AC Milan scored three goals in five second half minutes as the hosts eventually won 4-2.

Ronaldo had previously opened up on the possibility of getting a hair transplant, not that it’s needed just yet.

He had said: “When I think it’s necessary, of course I’ll do it. One’s image is an essential tool for being successful. For me it’s fundamental.”

The defeat to AC Milan left Juventus seven points clear at the top of Serie A as the Old Lady hunt their ninth successive title.

On the loss, boss Maurizio Sarri said: “We had sixty good minutes: we were in control of the game, then there was a black out on which there is no need to dwell upon, as we have another match in a few days.

“It has happened to other teams, because this is a difficult time for everyone, physically and mentally.

“We must remain calm, also because the reasons for certain situations are difficult to find.

“In defence we only suffered after the penalty, before we had not even conceded a shot on goal.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sparked the comeback for AC Milan and the 38-year-old said afterwards: “I’m old. That’s no secret! Age is just a number.

“I am working well, getting a good balance. I played more today than the last game. I feel good, to be honest, and I am trying to help the team in every way.

“I am president, player and coach! The only negative is that I only get paid for being a player!

“If I had been here from the first day of the season, then we would’ve won the Scudetto.”