Ronaldo equals Messi’s Champions League record

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal of the 2021-22 Champions League group stage on Tuesday evening against Young Boys, who have become the 36th different team that the 36-year-old has scored against in the competition, which equals a record set by Lionel Messi.

The Portugal international also became the first player to score the opening goal in two different Champions League campaigns, having previously scored the first goal for Real Madrid in a 5-2 win against FC Zurich during the 2009-10 season.

Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford from Juventus this summer, chalked up yet another Champions League record in Switzerland by making his 177 appearance in the competition, equalling the record set by former teammate and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is already the top goalscorer in Champions League history, and has now moved 15 goals ahead of his nearest challenger Messi in second place, tapping in from close range against Young Boys in the 13th minutes to take his overall tally to 135.

Ronaldo is featuring in his 19th season in Europe’s elite club competition, nearly two decades after making his debut in the tournament as an 18-year-old for the Red Devils in a 2-1 loss away against Stuttgart back in October 2003.

The forward made an instant impact at Old Trafford, after scoring a brace on his second debut in United’s 4-1 Premier League win against Newcastle United last weekend.