Ronaldo ensures mother cry on her birthday 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores broke down in tears after receiving adorable birthday message from her son who currently plays for Manchester United in the Premier League.

The 67-year-old helped the star forward fulfill his dreams ever since his professional career kicked off in 2002 at Sporting Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother on December 31 turned 67, and the Manchester United star and his other siblings celebrated their parent in excellent fashion.

Ronaldo is very close to his mother and has many times credited her as a major influence for the way his life and legendary career transpired so far.

Dolores has been supporting Ronaldo throughout his entire career as his biggest fan.

Earlier, Sports Brief had reported how Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo admitted he was ”not happy with what we’re achieving” at the club in a powerful final message of 2021.

Ronaldo, who finished the year with 47 goals in for club and country, shared an image of himself alongside his family and reflected on what has been an eventful 2021 in his professional career.

Having started the year with Juventus, Ronaldo emerged as the Serie A top scorer but the Italian giants lost the Serie A title to Inter Milan.

The 36-year old would go on to make a sensational return back to Manchester United at the tail end of August.