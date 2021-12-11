Subscribe
Football

Ronaldo earns Manchester United win at Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a 75th-minute penalty to give Manchester United a narrow 1-0 win over Norwich after the visitors struggled to create chances at Carrow Road.

The result lifted United to fifth place in the standings on 27 points, behind fourth-placed West Ham United on goal difference, while Norwich stayed bottom on 10 points.

Ralf Rangnick will be pleased United kept a second successive clean sheet in the league under his tenure but they lacked any real cutting edge until Ronaldo drove in the spot-kick after he was hauled down by Max Aarons.

Ronaldo saw a shot beaten away by Tim Krul in the 37th minute and the home goalkeeper also tipped over a Harry Maguire header on the stroke of half-time after Alex Telles hit the bar with a deflected free-kick early on.

United fizzled out in the second half and Norwich looked more likely to break the deadlock as David De Gea kept out a Teemu Pukki shot from the edge of the area, before Ronaldo struck as he sent Krul the wrong way.

