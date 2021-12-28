Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes blasted by Gary Neville after Man U draw

Gary Nevile blasted Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their actions during and after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Monday night.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were lucky to come away from Tyneside with a point, having been second best in the first half without showing much improvement after the interval.

The Red Devils went behind when Allan Saint-Maximin danced past two defenders and curled home past the helpless David de Gea despite being off balance.

Newcastle missed several chances to double their lead and Rangnick's changes paid dividends when substitute Edinson Cavani prodded home to equalise on 70 minutes.

The visitors produced a dismal display overall and perhaps only came away with a point thanks to David De Gea’s superb display in the Manchester United goal.

The Spaniard produced a fine save to deny Miguel Almiron late on, having also prevented Saint-Maximin with a close-range block early in the second half.

But it was Ronaldo who disappointed the most in the United shirt. He was booed throughout the night and the striker cut a frustrated figure on the pitch as he struggled to make an impact, throwing his arms up towards his team-mates at times.

Bruno Fernandes was also guilty of complaining, despite the fact the Portuguese pair were far from their best as Rangnick’s side stuttered to a disappointing draw.

Ronaldo opted to head straight for the tunnel at the final whistle instead of going over to thank the fans who made the trip to the North East.

And the 36-year-old’s was lambasted by Sky Sports pundit Neville, who also hit out at Fernandes for “whinging” at his team-mates.

“I said it after the Everton game earlier on in the season when Cristiano walked off and I thought it put pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He’s run off again tonight,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.