Five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, has bagged the 18th edition of the Golden Foot Award, beating out the likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Neymar.

The Golden Foot is an annual prize introduced in 2003, with the winner chosen by the general public from 10 nominees.

CR7 received more votes than Messi, Lewandowski, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Aguero, Gerard Pique, Mohamed Salah, Arturo Vidal, and Giorgio Chiellini.

This award, which can only be won once, is not yet in Leo Messi’s showcase.

The Juventus star was not the only Bianconeri representative to take home an award at the ceremony.

President Andrea Agnelli was also crowned the first-ever winner of the Golden Foot Prestige.

Players who previously won this award included the likes of Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andres Iniesta, Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas.