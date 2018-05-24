SportFootball

Ronaldinho to marry two women same time 

Rio de Janeiro’s daily newspaper O Dia claims Ronaldinho, 38, has organised an August ceremony at which he will celebrate his love for live-in girlfriends Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza.

By The Eagle Online
Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho is planning to marry two women at the same time, according to reports in his native Brazil.
Related Stories

Iniesta begins new chapter at J.League’s Kobe

FC Barcelona announce South Africa friendly to mark Nelson…

Iniesta’s move to China in doubt

Rio de Janeiro’s daily newspaper O Dia claims Ronaldinho, 38, has organised an August ceremony at which he will celebrate his love for live-in girlfriends Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza.
Bigamy is illegal in Brazil and O Dia reports that the wedding will therefore be unofficial, instead offering Ronaldinho an excuse to hold a party for close relatives at his upmarket Santa Monica condominium in Barra da Tijuca, Rio, where he lives.