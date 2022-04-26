Romelu Lukaku ‘pushing for Inter return’

According to www.betastic.com, Romelu Lukaku is reportedly pushing for a return to Inter Milan this summer but must half his mega-money wages if he is to secure his San Siro homecoming.

Chelsea‘s record-signing, 28, cost the Blues a cool £97.5 million at the start of the season but the Belgian has flattered to deceive on his return to the capital.

Lukaku has already held video calls with Nerazzurri chiefs over a potential exit and seems destined to be headed out the door when the transfer window opens on June 10th, according to reports.

However, there are a series of stumbling blocks.

To start with, the Chelsea ace would need to halve his £325,000-a-week wages to entertain the possibility of re-signing for the Serie A giants, but the transfer fee remains the biggest obstacle.

The Blues would understandably want to recoup the vast majority of the sum they forked out for the Belgian only 12 months ago – though cash-strapped Inter simply do not have £97.5m.

Financially stricken, the Nerazzurri are ready to flog former strike partner Lautauro Martinez to balance the books with London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham both keeping tabs on the £59m-rated Argentine.

Due to Inter’s depleting monetary state, Paris has also been tipped as a possible destination for Lukaku if Inter are unable to find the funds to purchase the misfiring forward.

The 28-year-old is seen as an unorthodox option to replace Kylian Mbappe, who seems all the more likely to depart for Real Madrid.

Failing to find the net in the Premier League since the turn of the year, Lukaku’s only goals in 2022 have come in the FA Cup against lower league opposition.

As a result of his disappointing form in front of goal, Timo Werner has been preferred by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel to lead the line. The German, before being reinstated to the starting line-up, had netted just once in the top-flight all season.