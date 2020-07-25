Roma is reportedly eager to keep Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses in Serie A once his loan deal with Inter Milan expires.

The former Nigeria international has spent the second half of the elongated 2019-20 campaign at San Siro, making 13 appearances for Inter in all competitions.

Moses is expected to return to Chelsea in the coming weeks but, with just one year to run on his contract, Calciomercato suggests that the Blues are looking to cash in.

Roma are supposedly interested in signing the 29-year-old as they look to strengthen down the right-hand side ahead of next season.

Moses signed for Chelsea in 2012 but has been loaned out five times, taking in spells with Stoke City, Liverpool, West Ham United, Fenerbahce and Inter.