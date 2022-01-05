Roma striker Tammy Abraham in car crash on his way to training

Roma striker Tammy Abraham was involved in a car crash whilst on his way to training today, according to reports.

Abraham, 24, is said to have smashed his Porsche Cayenne into another vehicle but, as claimed by La Gazzetta dello Sport, was not hurt.

The same outlet also reported that the other driver was thankfully unhurt.

Police intervention was not necessary after the incident, with the exchange between both drivers described as amicable.

It is believed that Abraham was heading to his club’s base in Trigoria when the crash took place near the Euroma 2 shopping centre, close to his apartment.

He hit a small car belonging to a woman, but then headed to training as planned after their “friendly” discussion.

There are no indications that he had been breaking any Italian road laws at the time of the crash.

Abraham has previously been involved in incidents in his cars, however.

In November 2021, he was fined £660 for driving over the speed limit in a Lamborghini last April whilst in Putney, London.

Indeed, the former Chelsea man was found to have been at over double the 20mph limit, having been clocked travelling at speeds of 47mph.

As a result, he was handed six points on his licence at Bromley Magistrates Court.

He was told to pay £66 to fund victim services and further costs of £100, equating to a total punishment of £826.

And Abraham was also reportedly caught driving without a license or insurance after crashing outside Bristol City’s training ground in January 2017.

Since moving to Roma from Chelsea in a deal worth £34 million, Abraham has scored 12 goals and recorded three assists from 25 matches across all competitions.

The 10-cap England senior international is the top scorer in the UEFA Europa Conference League, meanwhile, after netting six times in as many games.