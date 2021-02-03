Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has completed a permanent move to Boca Juniors, the clubs have confirmed.

United issued a statement on Tuesday claiming they have received “an undisclosed fee” although Boca insist Rojo’s contact at Old Trafford had been terminated before a deal was struck with the Argentina international.

Rojo, who has 61 caps for Argentina, made 122 appearances for United following his £16.5 million move from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, but has not featured this season.

The 30-year-old made just 17 appearances after signing a new long-term contract in March 2018.

He has not played for the club since a 3-1 win over Brighton in November 2019.