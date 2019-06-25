Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, may likely stick with South Africa-based Daniel Akpeyi in goal as they file out against the Syli Stars of Guinea in the second group at the ongoing AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

Though, Akpeyi made super saves, but he is till a suspect with a couple of mistakes against Burundi.

Rohr is also expected to deploy Kenneth Omeruo and Willian Ekong to the centre of defence and Ola Aina at left back.

With Abdullahi Shehu injured and Samuel Kalu now fit, the latter’s steel and attacking instincts could nip the right back shirt for him ahead of Chidozie Awaziem, while Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Oghenekaro Etebo may pull strings in midfield, if skipper Mikel Obi starts from the bench.

Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo and Ahmed Musa may start at the fore, against a very strong Guinea team and on a day Nigeria needs the goals and points to ease into the knockout rounds with a match to spare.

Steadily, the Super Eagles has become a team reaching milestones with a match to spare, from qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to earning the ticket to AFCON 2019.

The Syli Nationale are bound to throw everything into today’s game, as defeat would gravely abbreviate their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

And they have a coach who has a reason to want to put a knife through Nigeria’s ambition.

Paul Put was head coach of Burkina Faso’s Etalons who lost the final of the 2013 AFCON tournament to the Super Eagles at Soccercity in Johannesburg, three weeks after both teams ended their opening match of the finals 1-1 in Nelspruit.