Rohr slams Premier League’s ‘red zone’ decision

Senior national team coach Gernot Rohr has stated that the decision of the English Premier League to restrict players from traveling to certain “red zone” countries over COVID-19 fears will tarnish the integrity of the World Cup qualifiers.

Rohr named his squad for Nigeria’s opening two World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde this week, but was forced to name an additional six players as back up for the second game.

Eight of the players in the squad play in England and Scotland, and will be out of the second game at Cape Verde, a country that falls under the UK’s “red zone” COVID infection classification.

The Super Eagles mentor told ESPN the decision was tough to swallow, especially after the concessions that were made during the Euros.

“It is difficult to understand why England is giving exception to the Euro but not for the other World Cup games,” he said.

“They could do everything for the Euro where England participated but nothing for the World Cup players. It is very important for each country who has ambitions to qualify and this kind of decision will tarnish the competition.”

For the Super Eagles, this means William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Joe Aribo, and Oghenekaro Etebo will all not be available for the trip away to Cape Verde.

That is one hundred percent of Nigeria’s starting midfield, fifty percent of the starting back four, and a third of his front three.

Rohr will essentially be preparing for the second game with almost an entirely different team from the one that will play against Liberia.

He added: “We are preparing the team as best as possible but we will not have these players who are some of our best players.

“All our midfielders will not be there. Our central defense also will not be there and our good striker Kelechi will also not be there. So it will not be easy against a very difficult team like Cape Verde.”

The Premier League announced that they “reluctantly but unanimously” acted because players would be required to quarantine in hotels for 10 days upon their return, forcing them to miss at least two league games.

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho has been one of Nigeria’s in-form players in the Premier League, but will not be allowed to play in their World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This despite FIFA scrapping a temporary law brought in during the pandemic, which allowed clubs to refuse to release players for games if they have to quarantine for more than five days on their return from international duty.

According to the Premier League statement, “Not only would players’ welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for, and play in, two Premier League match rounds, a UEFA club competition matchday and the third round of the EFL Cup.

“This period takes into consideration 10 days of hotel quarantine on return to England but does not include any additional time that would be required for players to regain match fitness.”