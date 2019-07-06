Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr says he is “scared” of his side “committing individual errors” in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie with Cameroon.

The Super Eagles were beaten by underdogs Madagascar in their last group game after a defensive lapse from centre-back Leon Balogun.

The result saw the Super Eagles finish second in Group B and set up a meeting with rivals Cameroon in Alexandria.

“I hope we won’t have individual errors again that will cost us,” said Rohr.

He said the match against Madagascar was disappointing, adding: “But we and the fans have learned to be humble.

“There were changes in the team to play some players and keep them in the rhythm of the competition, but now the best team have to start against Cameroon to make Nigeria proud.”

The two countries have had a long history of vying for dominance in the African game and Rohr says his side are hopeful of finding Cameroon’s “weak points” despite missing injured captain John Obi Mikel.