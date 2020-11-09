Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr has named Shehu Abdullahi as replacement for injured Frank Onyeka ahead of Friday’s African Cup of Nations qualifying tie against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The Nigeria Football Federation revealed this via its official Twitter handle @thenff on Monday.

“@OfficialShehu replaces injured Frank Onyeka for the AFCON 2022 qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The FC Midtjylland of Denmark’s Onyeka missed out on the opportunity of getting his debut with the Super Eagles this Friday.

Ironically, Onyeka was expected to stand in for Leicester City of England midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi and Galatasaray of Turkey battler, Oghenekaro Etebo, who both had to quickly withdraw from the original list of invitees due to injuries.