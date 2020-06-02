RelatedPosts No Content Available

Wahidi Akanni, an ex-international footballer, on Tuesday said with the re-appointment of Gernot Rohr as the manager of the Super Eagles, winning trophies should be his major focus rather than qualifying for major tournaments.

Akanni said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

The Nigerian Football Federation recently renewed the contract of Rohr as coach of the Super Eagles for another two and half years.

Akanni said: “Well, having been on the job now for sometime, he’s got a good knowledge of the players in the team.

“I will expect to see a certain play pattern for the team that can make him achieve what NFF has set for him.

“Nigerians will expect better results than just qualifying for tournaments.

“Nigeria needs to win trophies.

“It is no longer enough that we qualify for major tournaments, we ought to have moved passed that and set new goals.”

Recently, the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, stated that the NFF could terminate the appointment of Rohr whenever they felt he was falling short.

But Akanni wondered whether Rohr needed such reminders at this time.

The former Lagos Football Association said: “My opinion will be that he’s just renewed his contract, he should be allowed to work.

“Dangling harsh or sack tunes on him now is not good for the Super Eagles, inasmuch as I am not a fan of foreign coaches.

“He was employed as the coach.

“He should be allowed to work and until he doesn’t perform, then he can be relieved of his job.”