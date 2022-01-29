Rohr may lead Ghana against Nigeria in World Cup play-offs — Report

Former Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, may lead the Black Stars of Ghana against the Nigerian team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs in March.

The move by Ghana to employ the 68-year-old Franco-German tactician was revealed in a report by a Ghanaian newspaper.

According to ghanaweb.com, the Ghana Football Federation has approached Rohr among others for the Black Stars job.

This followed the sack of Coach Milovan Rajevac after the disgraceful exit of the Black Stars from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Rohr was also sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation shortly before the commencement of the AFCON following below par performance by the Super Eagles.

According to ghanaweb.com, a source close to Rohr informed it of the move by the GFF to employ him.

It reported: “Gernot (Rohr) is very much open to the Ghana job.

“Ghana football has great potential and his experience of the African game will help him steer the team in the right direction.

“His knowledge of African football is deep especially with West African teams.

“Besides Nigeria, he also handled Burkina Faso and Niger.

“Rohr also had a stint with Gabon in 2017.

“He has the quality to handle the Black Stars.

“Gernot achieved FIFA World Cup qualification with Nigeria in 2018 and is keen on guiding Ghana to the 2022 edition.

“Ghana has big name players like Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey amongst others who are hungry to play at the World Cup and Gernot can help turn that dream into a reality.”