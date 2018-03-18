Rohr lures Hertha’s defender 

The 20-year-old centre-back was born in Germany and has represented the European country at junior international level, but due to his heritage he would qualify to play for Nigeria.

The Nigerian Football Federation is reportedly in talks with Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha over representing the Super Eagles at the 2018 World Cup.

Torunarigha’s advisor, Tomas Zorn, has confirmed the approach from the NFF, but suggests that the player may not turn his back on Germany.

“That’s true. We have such a request from the NFF,” Zorn said to German newspaper BZ.

“Jordan must listen to his heart. This request is a huge honour, and also a confirmation for his great development. But I think his journey for the German FA is not over.”

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has had success in convincing the likes of Ola Aina and Brian Idowu to represent the Super Eagles rather than the country of their births, and will hope to repeat the feat with Torunarigha.