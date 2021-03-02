Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr is delighted to see his Rangers Super Eagles Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun flying high at Ibrox and hopes it is a springboard to international stardom.

Former Charlton man Aribo and Balogun have been key figures for Steven Gerrard this season, helping them reach the Europa League last-16.

Rohr said: “It is great that they are getting so much exposure and success at a club the size of Rangers and as well as domestically, they have played at a very high level in Europe.

“I played a friendly in Glasgow with Bordeaux and it was a full house – even for a friendly game – so I have good memories and I’m delighted they are getting to experience that, although Leon hasn’t yet had the chance to play in front of the fans.

“I have known Balogun for a very long time.

“He has a German mentality and has good speed which is very important for a central defender or full back as he can play both positions.

“There is no difference for Leon Balogun playing at right back for Rangers just now because he’s played there before, for Nigeria and in Germany sometimes.

“He’s quick and intelligent and can change his position very quickly.

“For me, he’s strong enough to play either position.

“In the 2018 World Cup, he played at the right of a three-man central defence so not quite a right back.

“I watched him playing in Germany for Mainz before I joined the Nigerian national team so I knew all about the boy.

“He was born in Germany and speaks German so we have a good relationship.

“Leon has a very good character and self confidence and I was happy when he moved to Glasgow Rangers because he didn’t play enough in England.

“Leon is one of the leaders in my group and I’m happy he has had success in European competition with Rangers.

“He is also one of my vice captains, we have a young team in Nigeria and he is an experienced player which is vital.”

Aribo, eight years Balogun’s junior, has been capped six times and Rohr said: “I’m very satisfied with Leon and Joe and particularly with the attitude of them both.

“Since I invited Joe Aribo to the squad we have had only good performances.

“He was, for us, an important player in the midfield with his left foot, mobility, commitment and fantastic mentality.

“He can play as a defensive or offensive midfielder.

“Joe is good at pressing and immediately struck up a wonderful relationship with Alex Iwobi.

“Joe scored in his first game for Nigeria against Ukraine in September 2019 and was one of the best players so we’re happy to see him in full flow and fitness for Rangers.”