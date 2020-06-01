Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, at the weekend held virtual technical meeting with his backroom staff, The Eagle Online is reporting.

The meeting, according to Super Eagles’ Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, was convened to plot strategies ahead of the AFCON 2021 and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“The scouts and assistant coaches were able to provide the head coach with information about all our players in Europe and also draw up plans to keep monitoring them,” Ibitoye disclosed.

He added that the meeting also provided Rohr the opportunity to officially introduce former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo, to the other members of the technical crew.

Yobo who was recently appointed Assistant Coach for the national team.

Members of the crew that took part in the virtual video conference were Nabil Trabelsi (video analyst), Jean Luc Royer (fitness coach), Tunde Adelakun (chief scout), Joseph Yobo (assistant coach), Alloy Agu (goalkeeper coach), Ibrahim Gyaran (team doctor) and

Anaemeka Anozie (team physio).

Meanwhile, Rohr in an interview with a Lagos-based television station via Skype said he is not leaving any stone unturned, stressing that they were making efforts to ensure the national team players stay fit despite the current lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I have been monitoring all the players and my assistants are also doing so.

“We want to ensure that they are in good shape and ready whenever the lockdown is over.

“We have two major assignments ahead of us.

“That’s the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers, which we must qualify for.”

Asked about the country’s plan to win the next AFCON title in Cameroon, Rohr said the Super Eagles must remain humble in their quest to win the trophy for the fourth time.

He said: “We have a relatively young team that can win the title, but we must respect and take other teams seriously.

“Then, we stand a very big chance of winning it.”