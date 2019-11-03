Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has paid a solidarity visit to the camp of national U23 male team in Ismailia, Egypt, where the Olympic Eagles are preparing ahead of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The German tactician, who arrived Egypt late on Saturday evening was officially welcomed by the Head Coach of the Olympic Eagles, Imama Amapakabo, and his backroom staff at Mercure Hotels training pitch on Sunday morning.

He said he is in Ismailia to support the Olympic Eagles before the team embarks on its mission in Egypt.

Rohr said: “I’m here for a solidarity visit.

“I believe some of you will join me at Super Eagles some day.

“This team is full of potentials and I will be here to watch your first game against Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday.

“I hope you will give all your best to make sure the team achieve its aim in this Afcon U23 tournament.

“I will be leaving on Sunday because the Super Eagles are also preparing for the Afcon qualifiers.”

The Olympic Eagles will kick off their title defence on November 9 at the As-Salam Stadium in Cairo.