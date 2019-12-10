Nigeria’s national team head coach Gernot Rohr has urged the Nigerian Football Federation to focus on getting Ovie Ejaria rather than QPR’s Eberechi Eze to play for the national side.

Both Ejaria and Eze have impressed so far this season and have both featured for England at U21 level.

Now it appears that the Nigerian head coach would rather Ejaria declare for the Nigerian national side than his QPR counterpart.

Rohr told Brila FM: “He’s (Ovie Ejaria) a good player no doubt and I will prefer him in the team now than the player (Eberechi Eze) the Federation are in talks with.

“We will contact him and know what must be done to make him play for us.

“He is a better player than Eze.

“My fears are if we start chasing him in the media, England may join the race and it could be difficult.”