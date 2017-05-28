Rohr: Eagles will learn from mistakes

Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr believes the Super Eagles is work in progress, saying the young lads will learn from their 2-0 loss to South Africa in the AFCON qualifier in Uyo.

In a post match interview, the German said no player should blamed for the defeat as he hoped they have learnt their lessons and prepare better for the game against Cameroon.

His words: “My players played well in the first half but didn’t score. We tried upfront but it wasn’t enough to go ahead.

“I believe we would make progress as they won’t want a repeat of it. We also have an average age of 23 in the team and they were nervous.

“I have a lot trust in these players. We win and lose together.”

The former Ghana coach however assured that the team would do better against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the World Cup qualifier.

He said: “I’m sure the team will improve in the next game in August.”

