Rohr drops Musa, unleashes Iwobi, Iheanacho on Bafana Bafana + full list

Out-of-favour Leicester City forward, Ahmed Musa, has been left out in the Super Eagles starting line up against South Africa for Saturday’s (today) African Cup of Nation’s qualifying match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, opted for Chippa United netminder, Daniel Akpeyi, and will field a back four of William Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu and Elderson Echiejile.
It means Chelsea defender, Kenneth Omeruo, who had only three training sessions with the team in the last 17 days, starts on the bench.
CD Feirense star, Oghenekaro Etebo,got the nod over John Ogu in midfield, as captain Ogenyi Eddy Onazi and Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi also start.
Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho are saddled with the attacking roles.
The Afcon 2019 qualifying tie is slated to kick at 5pm at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Nigeria Starting XI : Akpeyi, Shehu, Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Echiejile, Etebo, Onazi, Ndidi, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Simon.
South Africa Starting XI: Itumeleng Khune, Rama Mphahlele, Erick Mathoho, Thulani Hlatshwayo (c), Tebogo Langerman, Themba Zwane, Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Tokelo Rantie.


