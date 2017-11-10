Rohr drops Mikel, unleashes Iheanacho, Iwobi on Algeria + full list

Super Eagles’ skipper, John Obi Mikel, has been dropped to the bench for tonight’s dead rubber Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

In Mikel’s place, the Super Eagles’ gaffer, Gernot Rohr, opted for Israeli-based John Ogu, Leicester City star, Wilfried Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo for the midfield role.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa kept his place in goal, while Leon Balogun as the stand-in captain, Abdullahi Shehu, William Troost-Ekong and Olaoluwa Aina will provide him cover.

Leicester forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, Anthony Nwakeme and Alex Iwobi will lead the three-time African champions assault in the attack.

Meanwhile, the substitutes are; Daniel Akpeyi, John Mikel, Francis Uzoho, Ahmed Musa, Olanrewaju Kayode, T. Ebuehi, Chidozie Awaziem, Uche Agbo, Henry Onyekuru, Kenneth Omeruo and Chidiebere Nwakali.

The tie kicks off at 8:30pm at Stade Mohammed Hamaloui stadium, Costataine, Algeria.