Leon Balogun suffered an injury in Nigeria’s 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone but the Rangers defender will be available to play for the Super Eagles next week.

Balogun, 32, has impressed at Ibrox this season and played well in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone on Friday before being forced off due to an injury.

Nigeria were 4-1 ahead before the Ibrox ace was taken off and replaced by West Brom’s Semi Ajayi in the second half.

In Balogun’s absence, Sierra Leone rallied to score three goals and earn a shock point against Nigeria.

The Super Eagles have the chance to make amends for that capitulation on Tuesday when they play Sierra Leone again.

Speaking ahead of that match, Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr confirmed that while Balogun has been hit by an injury, he should be available to play versus the Leone Stars.

“Balogun was replaced after he got injured, he did not train but he will be okay,” said Rohr, as quoted by Reuters Nigeria.