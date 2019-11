Real Madrid took a major step towards the knockout rounds of the Champions League after making short work of Galatasaray.

Rodrygo, 18, scored twice in the first half and added a late third to become the youngest scorer of a hat-trick in the competition’s history.

In between, Sergio Ramos dinked home a penalty and Karim Benzema added gloss with two second-half strikes to complete a 6-0 victory.

The result means Real Madrid have all but secured second spot in Group A behind Paris Saint-Germain.