Everton midfielder James Rodriguez has agreed contract terms with Al-Rayyan.

James is currently in Doha to discuss a move to the Qataris.

According to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, a verbal agreement is in place for James to join Al-Rayyan.

It is claimed that the Qatari club will sign James on a loan deal and the total cost to take him to the Middle East will come in at €8m (£6.9m).