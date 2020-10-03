Leeds United’s Rodrigo Moreno struck his first goal for the club to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in the English Premier League (EPL) on Saturday.

The result meant visiting Pep Guardiola was denied victory against one of the men who inspired him to be a coach.

Manchester City’s Spanish manager has often spoken highly of Leeds United’s Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa, who Guardiola took advice from before going into management at FC Barcelona.

The two tacticians were meeting for the first time in England.

Manchester City were dominant early on as they looked to quickly forget their shock 5-2 home defeat by Leicester City last time out.

Kevin De Bruyne almost opened the scoring with a clever free-kick in the third minute, with the post denying the Belgian.

Guardiola did not have to wait long, however, for his side to take the lead.

Raheem Sterling cut inside before firing home his first league goal of the season into the bottom corner in the 17th minute.

Manchester City continued to create chances, finishing the first half having had 12 shots at goal.

But Leeds United improved after the break, with Rodrigo pouncing on a mistake from Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to equalise in the 59th minute.

Leeds United even had chances to win, with Ederson tipping a goal-bound Rodrigo header onto the bar, but Manchester City weathered the storm.

The result leaves Leeds United in fifth place on seven points from four games ahead of Manchester City in 10th with four points from three matches.(Reuters/NAN)