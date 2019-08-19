Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has taken the blame for Wilfried Ndidi’s mistake in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

The Foxes midfielder was at fault for Chelsea’s first goal when he allowed Mason Mount to tackle him on the edge of the box.

“The mistake is down to me,” the Foxes boss said after the game.

“I assume responsibility, I always ask my players to play, to show confidence and to play like a top player.

“He has just had a wee heavy touch, but I’d rather take that – it’s not even a risk for me, it’s an opportunity when you build the game, because you see throughout the game, after that, the number of times from build-up play that we were able to get out and play through.

“Sometimes that will happen, and unfortunately for Wilf, it did, but I’m so pleased that he scored the header because he is such a great player for us and he deserved to get the goal.”