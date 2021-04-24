Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers moved to keep in-form frontman Kelechi Iheanacho’s feet on the ground, insisting he “makes too many mistakes.”

Leicester took another step closer to securing a place in the Champions League with a fine all-around display against West Brom.

Three goals were notched in a 13-minute blitz midway through the first half.

The Foxes dominated from start to finish, with James Maddison pulling the strings and the dynamic duo of Jamie Vardy and Iheanacho again tormenting the defence.

Rodgers said: “It was a good win, any win is a big win.

“Our intensity was really good in the first half hour.

“I wasn’t happy at half time as our passing wasn’t good enough.

“I am not thinking about the other teams, we have to think about ourselves.

“We can only control ourselves.

“Jamie Vardy has done it throughout his career and Kelechi Iheanacho is now showing his qualities – he can still improve as he is still making too many mistakes, but he is getting in there.

“This group will sometimes lose games but they are so honest and they want to be better.

“When you have that it is the dream ticket.

“It is all you can ask for as a coach.”

—