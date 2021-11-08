Rodgers agrees to take over as Manchester United boss

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers reportedly has a verbal agreement with Manchester United to become the club’s new head coach.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position as manager of the 20-time English champions is in severe doubt, with the Red Devils going through a difficult spell.

Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City has piled the pressure on the club’s head coach, although the Norwegian said after the Manchester derby defeat that he was not fearful of losing his job.

Solskjaer was already looking ahead to his side’s next game against Watford when questioned in the aftermath of the loss to Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, according to CaughtOffside, Man United have a verbal agreement with Rodgers to become their new head coach.

The report claimed that the 48-year-old would prefer to wait until the end of the 2021-22 campaign to take on the role, but the Red Devils are pushing for his appointment now due to their struggles.

Rodgers started his managerial career with Watford in 2008.