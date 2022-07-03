Rock FM Jalingo uniting Tarabans across ethnic, religious lines – CEO

Chief Executive Officer of the first privately owned radio station in Taraba state, Rock 92.3 FM, Oloye Ayodele Samuel, has said the radio station was established to bridge the communication gap in modern journalism and to promote peace and unity in a multi-ethnic society like Taraba.

Samuel in a press release announcing the official take off of the radio station in Jalingo, said that the radio station has also dedicated itself to uniting Tarabans across ethnic and religious lines.

He also said that the decision was to also enable the outfit to serve as the watchdog of society, provide an arbiter for the citizens to attain their yearnings and aspirations through the media, and create job opportunities.

“We are poised to promoting the rich cultural heritage of Taraba State, providing informational educational programmes and informing our teaming listeners of happenings around them through our professional reportage.

“One of our special focus is preaching unity among all in Taraba state, we have a great tool to unite the state and bring economical advancements to its people, a united Taraba state is a developed and economically advanced state because information is power.

“Our decision to venture into broadcasting is informed by the company’s desire to bridge the information dissemination gap existing between parts of the country,” he said.

Ayodele also recalled that the radio station, which was established by the Rockville Media Hub has begun broadcasting since April, 2022 with interesting programmes which had attracted many listeners and kept them lively

“Since the commencement of her broadcast in April after duly approved by the National Broadcasting Corporation, (NBC), the Rock FM 92.3 Jalingo has been thrilling her teaming listeners with fascinating radio programmes and interactive programmes on topical issues.

“Going by the number of participants during her phone-in programmes and followers on her Facebook page (RockFM 92.3 Jalingo), there is no doubt that the radio station is becoming the favourite of residents within Jalingo, the state capital and its environs.

“Many of the callers from across Taraba state commended us for raising the standard of broadcasting in the state and giving voices to the people to air their opinions on various national and local issues.”

In her remark, General Manager of the station, Hajia Jumai Hazmat noted that the station’s programmes would be tailored to what really affects the communities in the state, promote peace and unity through its rich content.

“The station is out to give our listeners a whole package in news, entertainment, sports and human angle stories. We are going to be covering all communities in Taraba and one of the good things technology has done, is to bridge the gap in human resources

“Our aim is basically to inform, influence and inspire our listeners, we are out to offer excellent services,” she said.