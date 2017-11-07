Rochas Foundation hosts Liberian president

The Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, is expected in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, on November 9, 2017 as a guest of the Rochas Okorocha Foundation.

This is in a renewed effort to focus attention on the plight of the homeless, orphaned, abandoned, abused and indigent children across the African continent, a passion which Sirleaf shares with the foundation.

A statement signed by the Director-General of the foundation, Uloma Nwosu, on Tuesday in Owerri indicated that the outgoing Liberian President will pay a visit to the newly established Rochas Foundation College of Africa during which she will be united with five children from her country who are part of the pioneer students of the school.

The five children are part of the 275 children drawn from 55 countries in Africa and who have since resumed as pioneer students of the Rochas Okorocha Foundation College of Africa in a bold move targeted at rescuing one million children off the streets in the entire continent by 2030. There are presently five children from 55 countries in the college.

Nwosu explained that the 275 children in the college based in Owerri are different from over 15,000 others in the five Rochas Foundation Schools spread across Nigeria, which has recorded over 4,000 graduates who are today members of the Rochas Okorocha Foundation Old Students Association.

She further revealed that Sirleaf is to receive an award for her distinguished role in curbing the Ebola plague as well as attending to the needs and plight of millions of Liberian children directly affected by the deadly disease, a feat considered by men and women on the African continent and around the world as exemplary and worthy of emulation.

A Memorandum of Understanding is to be signed between the foundation and the August visitor.

The Director-General expressed the hope that the visit will help in fostering unity, peace, and social integration in the continent while urging the people of Imo State and Nigerians in general to accord the Liberian leader the desired hospitality for they are known.