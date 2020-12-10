Robinho’s nine-year prison sentence for sexual assault has been upheld in the Milan courts following an appeal.

The verdict relates back to an incident which took place on January 2, 2013 involving a 22-year-old Albanian woman.

Robinho, 36, was found guilty of committing sexual assault, alongside five other people.

The former Brazil international, along with an associate named Ricardo Falco, was sentenced following his role in the sexual assault as part of a group.

Robinho was, at the time of the incident, playing for Serie A side AC Milan.

In October, Robinho joined boyhood club Santos, but saw his contract terminated due to public outcry just four days later.

In that time, one of Santos’ sponsors ended their link with the Brazilian club “out of respect for women.”

Before joining Milan, Robinho had played for Real Madrid and Manchester City.

He has 100 caps for Brazil and scored 28 goals.