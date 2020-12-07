An armed robbery suspect has been gunned down by men of Ogun State Police Command along Shagamu/Ikenne Expressway.

Some robbers had an encounter with policemen on Sunday, leading to the death of one of them.

According to the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the robber met his waterloo when a distress call was made to Ikenne Divisional Police Headquarters that a group of armed robbers was operating between Adelex petrol station and Ladgroup Company along the expressway, dispossessing people of their valuables at gunpoint.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Ikenne Division, CSP Ndoukauba Onuma, mobilised his patrol team and personnel of 71 Police Mobile Force to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun battle, consequent upon which one of the robbers was shot dead, while others escaped into the bush with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

Recovered from the scene were a mock gun, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number KNN 84 TD, which was snatched from the owner.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who expressed satisfaction about the quick response of his men to distress call, has ordered massive manhunt for the escaped members of the gang.

Ajogun also appealed to the general public, especially hospitals and traditional healers, to notify the police if they sight anybody with gunshot injury in their area.

He assured the people of the state that the Command was determined more than ever to ensure their safety at all times, especially as the Yuletide season fast approaches.