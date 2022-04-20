Robbery suspect arrested on way to carry out operation

An armed robbery suspect, Waheed Ijiyemi, was on Tuesday 19th of April 2022 arrested by men of Ogun state police command while on his way to carry out a robbery operation.

The suspect was arrested while the DPO Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, was on routine patrol with his men and sighted the suspect on an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle. Immediately the suspect sighted the policemen, he abandoned the motorcycle and took it to his heels. He was hotly chased and arrested.

The small bag with him was searched and a cut to size locally made pistol with ten live cartridges was recovered therein.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed being an armed robber, and that he was on his way to carry out operation before he was apprehended.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.