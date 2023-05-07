Robbers who attacked Ogun phone market, killed one arrested

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have apprehended three members of a robbery syndicate who invaded a phone market, popularly known as Tarmarc, in Abeokuta the Ogun State capital on April 12, 2023.

There, they killed one of the traders and carted away several highly valued phones.

Confirming the arrest of three of the robbers on Sunday was the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement.

Oueyemi said Ajayi Kayode, Habeeb Idowu and Temitayo Oresanya were arrested on Saturday following information received by policemen attached to Kemta Divisional Police Hadquarters that the suspects have been hibernating at Abule Ake area of Kemta for quite some time now in order to evade Police arrest.

Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Kemta division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the three suspects were apprehended.

Two amongst the suspects have confessed their participation in the robbery incident, while the third one, Temitayo Oresanya, though affirmed to be a member of the same cult group with them claimed that he didn’t participate in the robbery.

He stated further that Ajayi Kayode and Habeeb Idowu came to his house at Abule Ake to hide from the police after their robbery escapade.

It will be recalled that the daredevil robbers invaded Tarmarc on April at about 5pm, shooting sporadically and carted away several phones after they shot dead one of the traders identified as Dayo Bankole.

One of the robbers: Sakiru Adeniji, was arrested at the scene, while others escaped.

Meanwhile, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Olanrewaju Yomi Oladimeji, who commended members of the public for their coopration by giving useful information to the police, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Oladimeji also directed that the remaining members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to justice.