A gang of suspected armed robbers have broken into S.M.A FM, Ikofa, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State 104.7MHz station, carting away solar panels valued at N3.6 million.

The incident occurred at about 2am on November 23, 2019.

Policemen, who are already on the case, have spread their investigation to Lagos and Ogun States.

The gunmen, who were six in number, were said to have gained access into the media company by breaking through the wall of the fence, cleverly avoiding the electric fence.

According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of S.M.A FM, Ejigbo, Lagos 104.7MHz, S.M.A FM, Ikofa, Ijebu-Ode 104.7MHz, Mr Ayodele Emmanuel Eyitayo, the robbery had been reported to Imoru and trailer park police stations. He had also alerted the Assistant-Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Ahmed Iliyasu, of the incident.

Eyitayo, who is visibly pained by the theft of the solar panels, noted: “This theft has caused us so much pain. To imagine this could even happen increase our pains. We laboured so much to start that station when other investors did not consider Ijebu land. We built those panels for four years gradually.”

Recalling how the robbers entered the radio premises, Eyitayo said: “They broke through the wall of the fence because there was electric fence on the wall, so they could not climb the fence. The hole was about 1foot by 1foot in dimension. They attacked the station at about 2am and operated for two hours. According to our two guards, the robbers, who were six in number, were armed with three guns. They tied the two guards. The guards work with a private security firm known as Sunnal Security Limited in Ijebu-Ode. Each panel was bought for N85,000 and 43 pieces were stolen. The effect of the theft is that we are not able to generate enough power to power our normal operations.”

Our correspondent gathered that detectives were already looking at three prime suspects and have questioned two others.