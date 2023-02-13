Robbers shoot Chicken Republic security guard

A security guard was shot on Sunday at a branch of the Chicken Republic on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State by some armed robbers.

It was learnt that when the robbers stormed the eatery, workers, customers and residents around the premises were thrown into a panic.

The robbers, during the operation, reportedly carted away valuables and did not attack customers who witnessed the operation.

Reacting to the development, a Twitter handle, @OriesiVapor, said in a post that he was driving home from church when he heard a gunshot from the crime scene, adding that people in the restaurant ran helter-skelter to keep safe.

“I was driving by after church on my way back home, then suddenly heard a gunshot from the area and saw people running out of the restaurant.

“I don’t exactly know what happened.

“It seems that I also saw a body on the floor through the entrance.”

Another Twitter user, @Cyrus TD, while commenting on the attack, said he was on his way to the eatery when he heard a gunshot, adding that he later got to know that armed robbers were operating at the restaurant.

He wrote, “I was headed towards there when I heard the shot, I thought it was a tyre burst sound, I later found out that it was a robbery.”

Confirming the development, the management of the food outlet, in a post on social media, described the incident as an attempted robbery, adding that the victim who sustained a bullet wound during the attack had been hospitalised.

The statement read, “Earlier today, a member of our team was shot at our Admiralty Lekki 1 Branch, in an attempted robbery.

“He is currently receiving medical attention and we ask that you join us to pray for his recovery.

“We are deeply saddened by this despicable act of violence and are already working with the police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“Our efforts remain consistent in ensuring our outlets are secured nationwide.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, also stated that the security officer is receiving treatment.

He said, “There was a robbery attack on the eatery.

“One person was shot and he is currently receiving treatment.”