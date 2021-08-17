Robbers posing as beggars: Lagos CP orders 24-hour surveillance in Lekki, Ajah

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and other field and tactical commanders to commence 24-hour stop-and-search and vehicular patrol in the state.

This, according to a statement from the state command, was in response to reports of incessant robbery attacks carried out by hoodlums who pose as beggars.

The command’s public relations officer, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement on Monday said the police were not oblivious of the security challenges by miscreants masquerading as beggars and interfacing with the state’s Ministry of Youth and Social Development as well as other relevant authorities to solve the problem.

“In reaction to the specific plight of the residents of Lekki and Ajah axis, the Commissioner of Police has directed the Area Commander, DPOs other field and tactical commanders to immediately embark on 24-hour stop and search and vehicular patrol of every nook and cranny of the affected axis and similar areas requiring additional police presence,” he Ajisebutu said.

He, however, advised that citizens should avail themselves of the state police command’s control room/distress call numbers earlier given out, with the assurance that the police will respond swiftly as they have always done in the state.