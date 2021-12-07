Robbers in police uniform cart away N4m from Osun bank

Suspected robbers have attacked Ifelodun Microfinance Bank, Ikirun, Osun State and carted away about N4 million.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Osun State Command, Yemisi Opalola, disclosed this to Daily Trust in Osogbo on Thursday.

“The bank officials confirmed that about four million naira was carted away from the bank before policemen arrived,” the PPRO said.

Opalola said policemen were investigating the incident and assured that the robbers would be arrested and made to face the law.

Our correspondent gathered that the robbers tied up some local hunters stationed in the bank premises before carrying out the heinous act.

One of the residents of the town, who preferred anonymity, said: “The incident happened around 2:15am.

“The robbers, dressed in police uniform, went into the compound and tied up local guards stationed in the premises of the bank located near Thursday Market in Ikirun.

“The robbers then attacked an ATM of a commercial bank located in the premises of Ifelodun Microfinance Bank and carted away money found in the machine.

“Police operatives got wind of the incident because one of the guards that they tied with ropes managed to escape and inform security agents.

“The robbers had left the premises before the police operatives arrived in the area, and no life was lost.”

Daily Trust.