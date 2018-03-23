Robbers in Bauchi use women as fronts – NSCDC

Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said on Friday that motorcycle thieves in the state had resorted to using women to commit robbery.

Commandant in charge of the state, Ibrahim Raji, stated this in Bauchi while parading before newsmen,some suspects, namely Hauwa Saleh, 40, Illiyasu Abubakar, 30, Adamu Ali, 29 and Abdullahi Ahmadu, 42

The commandant alleged that on March 20, one Hauwa Saleh of Turum ward in Bauchi, while pretending to be a passenger, had lured one Usman Sani, 30, to a bush, where he was robbed of his motorcycle.

Raji explained that Hauwa had requested her victim to take her to a village but on their way, asked the motorcyclist to stop, from where Abubakar and Ali, 29, all emerged from hiding to disposes him of his motorcycle.

The commandant said that the suspects, armed with sticks and cutlass, beat up their victim to the state of comma, inflicting injuries on his head.

He said that the suspects took their victim’s motorcycle to one Nuhu (now at large) of Mararaba Liman Katagum who bought same at the rate of N70,000 and made part-payment of N20,000.

According to him, officials of the NSCDC trailed the suspects to their hideouts and later arrested them, including one Abdullahi Ahmadu, 42, of Kandahar, alleged to be their leader.

The commandant said that exhibits recovered from the suspects included one cutlass, one knife, one motorcycle and N1, 520 cash, adding that the suspects would be charged to court.

He warned commercial motorcyclists to be wary of the type of passengers they carried, especially women.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the suspects confessed to committing the crime, saying they had committed similar crimes in the past, working as a syndicate under their leader, Abdullahi Ahmadu.