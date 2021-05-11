Robbers on Monday this week and Thursday last week broke into the homes of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and an Administration Officer in the Presidential Villa, Abubakar Maikano.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, confirmed the development on Monday.

Both men live on the fringes of the Presidential Villa, which is considered a safe haven.

While the attempt on Gambari’s house was said to have been at about 3am, that of Maikano was not stated.

Shehu stated on his Twitter handle: “The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.

“The police, in a related development is searching for a suspected burglar who unsuccessfully attempted to break into the house of Maikano Abdullahi on Thursday, last week.

“Maikano lives on the same street with the Chief of Staff, close to the Villa.”