Armed robbers on Thursday attacked Godwin Agwam, Nasarawa State Correspondent of Television Continental and Victoria Ojito of Nigeria Television Authority in their residence at Sabon-Gari, Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the robbers also attacked the Nasarawa State Director of the National Orientation Agency, Priscilla Gondo-Alour, during the operation in the area.

Agwam told NAN that the robbers stormed their compound at about 2am, forced their way into his apartment and dispossessed them of valuables, including laptop, mobile phones and cash from the wife’s business.

He, however, thanked God for not allowing the robbers to hurt any member of his family.

He said the robbers also visited six other houses in the area and injure one man in the process.

Ojito said the robbers broke her door, asking for money and carted away some valuables from the apartment.

Meanwhile, Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state, assured that the perpetrators would be arrested.

Longe, who visited the area to assess the situation, said the Police would not relent in its onslaught against criminal elements in the state.

He urged members of the public to be vigilant and report suspicious movements and individuals to the police for prompt action.