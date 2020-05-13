Tottenham Midfielder, Dele Alli, was on Wednesday morning held at knifepoint and punched after robbers broke into his North London home.

The Tottenham midfielder was thumped in the face during the ordeal but did not suffer any serious injuries.

The robbers broke into the back of Alli’s north London property just after midnight on Wednesday morning before threatening the Spurs star – who has been isolating with his brother Harry Hickford, their two partners and a long-term friend.

Following a scuffle, during which Alli suffered a minor facial injury, the two culprits proceeded to take various items, including jewellery and watches before fleeing.

Alli and the other victims who were downstairs were said to be shaken.

The 24-year-old’s property is covered by CCTV and the footage has been passed on to the police, who have opened an investigation.

Alli and his Spurs teammates are expected to return to training at the start of next week as the Premier League work towards a June 12 restart date.