Four suspected armed robbers who killed and buried a Police Officer in a shallow grave in Imo State have been arrested.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the state Special Anti-Robbery Squad and paraded on Wednesday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, who paraded the all male suspects, gave their names and ages as Chinedu, 23; Chinnor Amadi, 27; Eze Odu, aka Ezebu N’afor 25; and Amadi Francis, 20, all from Ihie Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Akinmoyede commended the SARS Commander in the state, CSP Victor Godfrey, and his men for the breakthrough.

He said: “On July 31, at approximately 11:45 hours, SARS operatives on a tip-off intelligence in continuation and consolidation of investigation arrested four suspects…..

“The prime suspect, Chinedu, male, was brought in with multiple injuries on his body.

“The suspects, who are strong members of the notorious outlawed Late Chijioke Onyeze, aka Bracket, gang, have confessed how they murdered a serving policeman and buried him in a shallow grave.

“Three suspects were earlier arrested by SARS operatives who are currently undergoing investigation.

“It is important to note that on July 6, the group killed Obioma Iheka, murdered Maduakolam Nwoguzo on May14, Alozie Amadi on July 4, among others.”

The CP said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation was completed.