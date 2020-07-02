A suspected armed robber, Adeniyi Ajayi, also known as Ogologo, has confessed to raping the wives of those whose houses he attacks in the presence of their husbands once they do not have money to give him.

Ajayi was paraded by the Commissioner, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

He admitted to the robbery accusation, with his victims coming over to the police.

Odumosu said on June 16, 2020 at about 1:55pm, some female staff and a male staff of a company reported at Sabo Police Station that earlier in the day while on duty, one Ajayi, 27, forcefully gained entrance into the building.

The suspect claimed to be in the company of other members of his gang outside the premises.

He tied the hands and legs of the staff and robbed them of their four phones, two laptops and ATM card.

He sexually harassed the female staff.

The suspect was arrested in a hotel at Ijora Badia by operatives of the Special Anti-robbery Squad.

The stolen phones were recovered from him.

It was revealed that the suspect operates alone.

He was recently released from prison custody.

He equally confessed to series of robbery and rape he single handedly committed around Sabo and its environs.

In the course of investigation, more than eight female victims and survivors affirmed that the suspect, in the recent time robbed and raped them, even in the presence of their husbands and other family members.

The suspect, according to Odumosu, specialises in robbing victims of phones, laptops, gold jewelries and raping female victims.

He said he will be charged to Court.