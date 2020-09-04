Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command in the early hours of Friday shot dead an armed robbery suspect along the Shagamu/Benin Expressway.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Friday.

Oyeyemi said the robber was shot dead following a distress call received by the police in Ijebu Ife at about 2:45am that a gang of armed robbers in military camouflage and fully armed had blocked the expressway and were dispossessing motorists of their valuables.

He said upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer of Ijebu Ife, CSP Raphael Ugbenyo, quickly mobilised his anti-robbery team as well as a team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the robbers engaged them in a gun battle, which lasted for about 30 minutes.

At the end of the encounter, one of hoodlums was shot dead, while others escaped into the nearby bush with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

Oyeyemi said recovered from the scene were two mock guns, a cell phone, assorted charms and a torchlight.

The corpse of the dead robber has been deposited in the mortuary, while effort is on to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang, the spokesman added.

The Commissioner of the Command, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who praised his men for their gallantry display, has directed the thorough combing of the entire area so as to bring the escaped members of the gang to justice.

Ajogun also appealed to the general public, especially hospitals, to alert the police if anyone with bullet injury is seen in their area.

The CP reiterated his earlier warning to criminals to steer clear of Ogun State as the command was ready more than ever to take the battle to their doorsteps.