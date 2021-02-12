The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Zamfara State Sector Command, Idris Fika, on Thursday disclosed that 139 people died in 195 road crashes in the state last year.

Fika made the disclosure in Gusau in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said 1,309 people were involved in the 195 accidents, while 738 of them sustained various degrees of injury.

Fika said statistics showed that in 2020 the state experienced a high rate of accidents, especially in the first and last quarters.

The sector commander attributed the increased rate of road crashes in the state last year to overspeeding and overloading by drivers.

He said the FRSC was concerned about the ignorance exhibited by drivers and other road users, particularly in Gusau, Talata Mafara, Tsafe and Kaura Namoda.

Fika, therefore, called on stakeholders to support the FRSC in the areas of sensitisation and public enlightenment.

He pointed out that another challenge was the lack of adherence to COVID-19 protocols by drivers and their passengers, adding that they carry on as if the virus does not exist.

NAN.